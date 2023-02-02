ADVERTISEMENT
Nottingham Forest announce signing of Black Stars captain Andre Ayew

Evans Annang

English Premiership side Nottingham Forest has unveiled Black Stars captain Andre “Dede” Ayew as its newest signing.

Andre Ayew joins Nottingham Forest
Andre Ayew joins Nottingham Forest

The former West Ham and Swansea star signed a 6-month deal with the English club yesterday.

In a post on social media, the club said: “Nottingham Forest is delighted to welcome Ghana captain André Ayew to The City Ground! ”

Andre Ayew has been at the center of speculations on his future after he mutually terminated his contract with Al Sadd last week.

It was widely reported that fellow Premiership side Everton were in pole position to sign him on a free transfer.

However, a last minute swoop by Ayew’s former boss at Swansea, Steven Cooper swayed the deal in favor of Nottingham Forest.

The Black Stars captain’s contract with Al Sadd was expected to expire in June this year, however, both parties have agreed to end it early.

In a tweet by the club, it said: “Al-Sadd SC has reached an agreement with Andre Ayew to terminate his contract with the club by mutual consent”.

Andre Ayew joined the club as a free agent in 2021 after leaving English side Swansea City.

