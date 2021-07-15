Odartey Lamptey’s ex-wife loses second appeal to own his East Legon mansion

Gloria Appiah had sought to claim ownership of the seven-bedroom apartment as part of her alimony after their divorce.
An appeal filed by Nii Odartey Lamptey’s ex-wife to own his plush East Legon residence has been thrown out by the Court of Appeal.
Gloria Appiah had sought to claim ownership of the seven-bedroom apartment as part of her alimony after their divorce.
According to a report by Kasapafmonline, Miss Appiah’s appeal was once again not successful as she lost in court.
In 2019, the Appeal’s Court rejected her claim to the said mansion but she filed another case with the hope that the decision would be overturned.
However, for the second successive time, the court has thrown out Miss Appiah’s appeal to own the ex-footballer’s apartment at East Legon.
The legal tussle between Odartey Lamptey and his ex-wife has been rumbling on for eight years despite their divorce.
In 2017, Accra High Court ordered Miss Appiah to vacate her ex-husband’s 7-bed room apartment at East Legon.
The court, however, instructed Odartey Lamptey to settle her with his 4-bed room house at Dome in addition to a car and an amount of Ghc 200,000.
Miss Appiah, though, was not satisfied with the judgement and proceeded to file an appeal against the ruling.
Having seen the earlier verdict being upheld, she filed another appeal but that has also now been thrown out.
Meanwhile, Odartey Lamptey has already moved on and is blessed with three children with his current wife.
