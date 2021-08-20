‘Only local coaches have won the AFCON for Ghana, so support us’ – CK Akonnor

He, therefore, called on the general public to support believe and support local coaches, adding that he equally wants to win the AFCON.

“I want to achieve this but we all need to believe. It's only local coaches who have won the AFCON,” Akonnor said during a zoom conference with journalists.

"I am confident it will happen with a local coach. Ghanaians must start believing us.”

Charles Gyamfi led Ghana to three AFCON titles in 1963, 1965 and 1982, while Fred Osam Duodu led the team to the trophy in 1978.

However, the Black Stars haven’t won any major trophy in almost four decades, with their last AFCON triumph coming in 1982.

Meanwhile, the West Africans have been drawn against Morocco, Comoros and Gabon in Group C of next year’s tournament in Cameroon.

Speaking on Ghana’s group opponents, Akonnor admitted Morocco would be the toughest team to play against.

“Our group is very hard and I am very happy the Ghana FA arranged that friendly against Morocco.