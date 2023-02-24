Partey’s Arsenal to face Fatawu Issahaku's Sporting CP in Europa League last 16

Arsenal, on the other hand, were already waiting in the round of 16, having topped their Europa League group.

The fixture will see two of Ghana’s players come face to face, if Issahaku and Partey are both picked by their respective teams.

Partey has been struggling for fitness in recent weeks and has missed Arsenal’s last two matches against Manchester City and Aston Villa.

However, the midfielder has returned to light training and is expected to be fit in time for their Europa League run.

Meanwhile, Issahaku has enjoyed limited playing time for Sporting this season, often coming on as a second-half substitute.

The teenager made his UEFA Champions League debut in October as Sporting Lisbon lost to Olympique Marseille.

He has since been making cameos appearances for the Portuguese side and has played 10 matches in all competitions for the club so far.

In other Europa League fixtures, Manchester United will face Real Betis, while Juventus will also come up against SC Freiburg.