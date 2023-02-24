Sporting qualified for the next stage of the competition following a 4-0 thrashing of Danish side Midtjylland on Thursday to complete a 5-1 aggregate victory.
Partey’s Arsenal to face Fatawu Issahaku's Sporting CP in Europa League last 16
Ghana internationals Thomas Partey and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku are set to face each other after Arsenal were drawn against Sporting CP in the Europa League last 16.
Recommended articles
Arsenal, on the other hand, were already waiting in the round of 16, having topped their Europa League group.
The fixture will see two of Ghana’s players come face to face, if Issahaku and Partey are both picked by their respective teams.
Partey has been struggling for fitness in recent weeks and has missed Arsenal’s last two matches against Manchester City and Aston Villa.
However, the midfielder has returned to light training and is expected to be fit in time for their Europa League run.
Meanwhile, Issahaku has enjoyed limited playing time for Sporting this season, often coming on as a second-half substitute.
The teenager made his UEFA Champions League debut in October as Sporting Lisbon lost to Olympique Marseille.
He has since been making cameos appearances for the Portuguese side and has played 10 matches in all competitions for the club so far.
In other Europa League fixtures, Manchester United will face Real Betis, while Juventus will also come up against SC Freiburg.
Sevilla will clash with Fenerbahce, Union Berlin against Union SG and Bayern Leverkusen will face Ferencvarosi.
More from category
-
Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s 2nd greatest player of all time, according to AI ChatGPT
-
Partey’s Arsenal to face Fatawu Issahaku's Sporting CP in Europa League last 16
-
Michail Antonio names Ghana’s Mohammed Salisu as one of his toughest opponents