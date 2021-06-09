Andre Ayew is too good to be playing in the Championship – Peter Drury

“I do think he’s a very good player and whenever I see him play with Swansea in the championship, a lower league from the championship,” Drury told Silver FM, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

“I’ve always thought what a threat he appears to be… (He is) too good I would say to be playing in the second tier of English football.”

Pulse Ghana

Ayew parted ways with Swansea City last Friday following the expiration of his contract with the Jack Army.

The Ghanaian has been the Championship outfit’s top scorer in the last two seasons and ended the 2020-21 campaign with 17 goals.

He helped Swansea to the final of the Championship play-offs, but they couldn’t secure promotion to the Premier League after losing to Brentford.

Drury believes a number of mid-table clubs in the Premier League would be willing to offer Ayew a contract.

Pulse Ghana

“I know there is a lot of transfer gossip around him. I’m not saying he’s gonna go to one of the big clubs.

“I don’t think he will end up at Liverpool or Chelsea but maybe one of the newly promoted teams might very well be tempted to attract him to their club cos he’s the sort of player who if you’re in the bottom half of the table, he just might score for you that crucial goal that makes all the difference,” the legendary commentator added.