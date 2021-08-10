Photos: Bola Ray meets PSG’s head of logistics during visit to France

It is unknown exactly what the pair discussed but Bola Ray posted photos of the said meeting on his Facebook page.

Sauzet went ahead to present the away kit of PSG to the broadcaster, with his name and the number ‘10’ scripted at the back.

“PSG’s new no.10. With head of logistics of Paris Saint-Germain Raphael Sauzet,” Bola Ray wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the French giants are on the verge of signing Lionel Messi following his departure from FC Barcelona.

Messi threatened to leave before the start of the 2020-21 season after growing tired of the club’s lack of ambition.

While he later rescinded his decision and stayed, Barcelona announced on Thursday that the playmaker has left the club as a free agent.

In a statement, the club said it reached an agreement with the player but the signing “cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations).”

Messi subsequently said his goodbyes to the club and its fans after holding an emotional press conference on Sunday.

In a separate Instagram post, he wrote: “I would have liked to leave in another way, although I suppose that a farewell can never be something nice.

“I would have loved to continue here, I did everything with that objective and in the end it did not happen. I only have words of thanks for all those who have accompanied me in so many years at the club.

“And for our fans, that they gave me all their love and that I tried to give it back to them, also giving everything for this shirt. I’m leaving but it’s not goodbye, just see you later. Visca Barça !!!”