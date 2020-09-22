The Uruguayan is close to joining Italian giants Juventus and to make the move go through he needed to fly to Perugia to take the Italian citizenship exams because there is no space in Juventus for non-EU players.

But it is alleged the Barcelona striker was privy to the questions before sitting for the exams.

A statement from the Perugia public prosecutor’s office said: “Some irregularities have emerged in the exam of certification of Italian, sat on September 17 by Uruguayan football player Luis Alberto Suarez Diaz, needed to obtain the Italian citizenship.

“From the investigation, it emerged that the topics in the exam had been agreed in advance with the applicant and that the relative mark had been attributed even before carrying out the exam, regardless of the fact that an elementary proficiency of the Italian language had been verified during remote classes carried out by lecturers of the University for Foreigners.

“Today, the Italian financial police are moving forward to capture the documents at the university offices, to verify the actions described beforehand and notify the information assurances for the crimes of revelation of professional secrecy, false representation committed by public officials in official documents and other.”

Suarez’s move to Juventus appears to have fallen through, with the Italian champions now set to re-sign Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrd.

Morata is likely to be replaced at Atletico by Suarez, who has been told be can leave Barcelona.