Ronaldo seeks revenge for 2018 as Portugal and Uruguay clash in Group H

Portugal head into this game against Uruguay knowing that a win would guarantee them passage to the next round.

A Selecao won their first game 3-2 against Ghana but Uruguay poses a significantly higher threat than the Africans and they would have to raise their game to get a positive result.

Uruguay on the other hand started their campaign with a goalless draw against South Korea which increases the stakes for this one.

The South Americans have been criticised for the old age of their squad, with key players like Diego Godin, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani but they are up against Portugal who also have elder statesmen of their own in Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe.

Portugal know a win would guarantee them safe passage to the next round but they face an Uruguay team who are aware of the potential damage a defeat could do to their qualification hopes.

Portugal vs Uruguay head to head

Despite their long FIFA World Cup history, these two teams have only met once before, in 2018 when Uruguay emerged 2-1 winners in the round of 16.

Portugal have won seven out of their last 10 games, including their win in the last game against Ghana, losing twice and drawing once.

Uruguay also boasts of a similarly encouraging record in their last 10 with seven wins, two draws and one defeat which came in a recent friendly game against Iran.

Players to watch

CRISTIANO RONALDO

As far as Portugal is concerned, there is really only one player to watch and it is Cristiano Ronaldo, the country’s all-time leader in appearances and top scorer.

Although the 37-year-old talisman is far from his best right now, he will be buoyed by his goal against Ghana and motivated to compete for the Golden Boot.

FEDERICO VALVERDE

With Uruguay’s aged core, Fede Valverde represents the leader of the new school for La Celeste.

At 24 years old, Valverde is currently Uruguay’s best player and will be looking to build on a solid display against South Korea.

Probable XI

URUGUAY XI: Sergio Rochet, Martin Caceres, Diego Godin, Jose Gimenez, Mathias Olivera, Rodrigo Bentancur, Matias Vecino, Fede Valverde, Darwin Nunez, Facundo Pellistri, Edinson Cavani.

PORTUGAL XI: Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Nuno Mendes, Ruben Neves, William Carvalho, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal vs Uruguay prediction

There’s too much at stake for both teams which often results in a boring game, expect both teams to be cautious.