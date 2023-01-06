Prince Tagoe: Ex-Ghana striker granted GHc100,000 bail over fraud case

The 36-year-old was subsequently remanded by an Accra Circuit Court on December 21, 2022, despite pleading not guilty.

The GNA, however, reports that Tagoe has now been granted a GHc100,000 bail with three sureties, including a justifiable landed property.

The case brief indicates that Boateng wanted to buy a 4x4 Lexus and Tagoe convinced him that he could import the car into Ghana for a sum of $40,000.

But despite paying the said amount to Tagoe on January 8, 2021, the former Hearts of Oak striker failed to deliver the car.

After months of being unable to buy the car for Boateng, Tagoe finally confessed that he used the money to take care of an urgent personal issue.

Appearing before a court presided over by His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah, he was charged with defrauding by false pretence.