Prince Tagoe remanded in custody for allegedly defrauding George Boateng of $40,000

According to a report by Joy Sports, Tagoe has been charged with defrauding Boateng by false pretense.

The case brief indicates that Boateng wanted to buy a 4x4 Lexus and Tagoe convinced him that he could import the car into Ghana for a sum of $40,000.

However, despite paying the said amount to Tagoe on January 8, 2021, the former Hearts of Oak striker failed to deliver the car.

After months of being unable to buy the car for Boateng, Tagoe finally confessed that he used the money to take care of an urgent personal issue.

Appearing before a court presided over by His Honour Samuel bright Acquah, he was charged with defrauding by false pretense.