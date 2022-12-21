ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Prince Tagoe remanded in custody for allegedly defrauding George Boateng of $40,000

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana striker Prince Tagoe has been remanded into Police custody for allegedly defrauding Black Stars assistant coach George Boateng of $40,000.

Prince Tagoe remanded in custody for allegedly defrauding George Boateng of $40,000
Prince Tagoe remanded in custody for allegedly defrauding George Boateng of $40,000

The 36-year-old was remanded by an Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, despite pleading not guilty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to a report by Joy Sports, Tagoe has been charged with defrauding Boateng by false pretense.

The case brief indicates that Boateng wanted to buy a 4x4 Lexus and Tagoe convinced him that he could import the car into Ghana for a sum of $40,000.

However, despite paying the said amount to Tagoe on January 8, 2021, the former Hearts of Oak striker failed to deliver the car.

After months of being unable to buy the car for Boateng, Tagoe finally confessed that he used the money to take care of an urgent personal issue.

Appearing before a court presided over by His Honour Samuel bright Acquah, he was charged with defrauding by false pretense.

Meanwhile, Tagoe has been remanded into police custody until January 4, 2023.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Prince Tagoe remanded in custody for allegedly defrauding George Boateng of $40,000

    Prince Tagoe remanded in custody for allegedly defrauding George Boateng of $40,000

  • Lionel Messi leads list of highest-paid athletes in 2022; here’re the top 10

    Lionel Messi leads list of highest-paid athletes in 2022; here’re the top 10

  • PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African transfers of 2022

    PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African player transfers in 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award
QATAR 2022

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Argentna and France will be fighting for the biggest honor in football. Led by their stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

QATAR 2022 Prize Money: How much will Argentina, France receive for getting to final?

Lionel Messi's World Cup post is the most liked post by a sportsman ever on Instagram

QATAR 2022: 'Incredible' Lionel Messi shatters Cristiano Ronaldo's record on Instagram

Ghana finishes Qatar 2022 World Cup as 24th best team

Ghana finishes Qatar 2022 World Cup as 24th best team