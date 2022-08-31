RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Reactions as Messi, Neymar and Mbappe lead PSG to victory over Toulouse

David Ben

The Parisians bounced back from last weekend's setback with a win over Toulouse on Wednesday night.

Social media reactions to PSG's 3-0 win over Toulouse in Ligue 1
Paris St Germain recorded a comfortable 3-0 win away at Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Wednesday night, August 31, 2022.

The Parisians were hoping to bounce back from their draw with Monaco last weekend and did just that on the night.

Christophe Galtier's men started a bit slow but eventually assumed dominance in the first period.

Neymar scored the opener for PSG against Touloouse
Neymar scored the opener for PSG against Touloouse Twitter
Messi bagged a brace of assists as PSG defeated Toulouse 3-0 on Wednesday
Messi bagged a brace of assists as PSG defeated Toulouse 3-0 on Wednesday Twitter

The visitors eventually broke the deadlock after Lionel Messi found the red-hot Neymar in the 37th minute, with the Brazilian attacker picking up from where he left off over the weekend and continuing his superb start to the season with another goal.

Neymar's goal was initially called into question, but VAR had the final say and rightfully awarded the Parisians the lead.

The hosts were left trailing at the break by a slender lead as they hoped to respond in the second period.

However, the defending champions instead doubled their advantage with Messi's brilliance once again finding this time Kylian Mbappe in 50th minute, with the Frenchman finding the back of the net.

Mbappe scored PSG's second goal of the night against Toulouse
Mbappe scored PSG's second goal of the night against Toulouse PSG

The Parisians could've easily increased the deficit but were limited due to the brilliance of Toulouse goalkeeper Maxime Dupe.

However, the visitors still had time for one final act as Juan Bernat added a third for the Parisians in stoppage time to condemn the hosts to a 3-0 defeat.

Here's how fans have reacted as PSG got back to winning ways on Wednesday night:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

