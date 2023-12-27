Pulse Picks: Top 11 Ghanaian football transfers of 2023

Players make transfers for various reasons. Some decide to move due to better offers, while others do so in order to secure more playing time.

There’s a third category of footballers who usually prefer to move just to take on different challenges. And with the AFCON approaching, all these reasons are valid. Whatever their reasons may have been, there were lots of transfers involving Ghanaian players this year.

As the year draws to a close, Pulse Sports brings you the top 11 Ghanaian football transfers of 2023:

Mohammed Kudus – Ajax to West Ham

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus realised his dream of playing in the Premier League after signing for West Ham United.

He joined the Hammers from Ajax Amsterdam in a deal worth around €45 million and has signed a five-year deal with David Moyes’ side.

The transfer fee made Kudus West Ham’s record signing.

Ernest Nuamah – Nordsjaelland to Lyon

In August, Ghanaian youngster Ernest Nuamah was unveiled as a Lyon player, following in the footsteps of compatriots Michael Essien and John Mensah who previously played for the French club.

The 19-year-old joined Lyon on loan from Nordajaelland with an obligation to be made permanent at the end of the season.

The winger was voted player of the year in the Danish league following a productive breakthrough campaign last season.

Andre Ayew – Free agent to Le Havre

Meanwhile, Ghana captain Andre Ayew also returned to the Ligue 1 after signing a short-term deal with Le Havre.

The 33-year-old had been without a club since parting ways with Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest at the end of the last season.

Ayew, though, went ahead to sign for Le Havre as a free agent in November.

Jennifer Cudjoe – Free agent to FC Nordsjaelland

In the women’s game, Black Queens midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe also made a move to Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

Cudjoe, who previously played in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) in the USA, signed a one-year contract with Nordsjaelland.

Fatawu Issahaku – Sporting Lison to Leicester City (Loan)

On transfer deadline day, teenager Abdul Fatawu Issahaku completed a season-long loan move from Sporting Lisbon to Leicester City.

This followed a year in Portugal where he predominantly played for Sporting’s B team and was restricted to very little game time with the senior side.

Issahaku has since settled in seamlessly at Leicester and is enjoying his football in the English Championship.

Daniel Amartey – Free agent to Besiktas

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey also completed a move to the Turkish giants Besiktas on a free transfer in August after parting ways with Leicester City.

The centre-back left the Foxes when his contract expired after winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Community Shield during his seven-year stint at the King Power Stadium.

Mukarama Abdulai – Free agent to Hasaacas Ladies

Former U17 FIFA Women’s World Cup golden boot winner Mukarama Abdulai also joined Ghanaian side Hasaacas Ladies this year.

The striker put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Ghana Women’s Premier League record champions after leaving Spanish side Deportivo Alaves.

Jacqueline Owusu – Maccabi Emek Hefer to Real Sociedad Femenino

Spanish side Real Sociedad Femenino also signed former Black Princesses midfielder Jacqueline Owusu in July.

Owusu joined the side from Israeli club Maccabi Emek Hefer, with the 21-year-old signing a two-year contract.

Alexander Djiku – Free agent to Fenerbahce

Another Ghanaian player who moved on a free transfer was Alexander Djiku, who joined Turkish side Fenerbahce as a free agent in July.

Djiku left French side Strasbourg upon the expiration of his contract and signed a three-year deal with Fenerbahce.

Antoine Semenyo – Bristol City to Bournemouth

Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo also successfully completed a dream move to Premier League side Bournemouth in the January transfer window.

The young forward joined the Cherries from Championship outfit Bristol City, where he had spent the last six years.

Doris Boaduwaa – Hasaacas Ladies to Spartak Subotica

Black Queens star Doris Boaduwaa also swapped Hasaacas Ladies for Serbian outfit Spartak Subotica in

August.