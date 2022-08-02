RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

2022/23 Season Preview: Real Madrid

Authors:

Tunde Young

Having won La Liga and Champions League last season, what’s more for Real Madrid to achieve in 2022/23?

Pacific Press Agency
Pacific Press Agency

For Real Madrid, the 2022/23 season is more about consolidating already achieved success than anything else.

Recommended articles

The challenge for Carlo Ancelotti this season is quite unique to Los Blancos and it is simply to establish another era of dynastic reign which they haven’t had since three-peating the Champions League between 2016 and 2018.

Real Madrid’s success in 2021/22 almost has an underdog feel to it but not quite because at the end of the day, it is still Real Madrid and trophies are in their DNA.

Real Madrid claim a historic 13th UEFA Champions League crown in Paris
Real Madrid claim a historic 13th UEFA Champions League crown in Paris AFP

Their Champions League run was full of surprises, winning a historic 14th title against all odds every step of the way.

Los Blancos also won the La Liga title, taking full advantage of Barcelona’s struggles and Atletico Madrid’s incompetence.

Real Madrid are the reigning kings of Europe and Spain and the priority will be to maintain that status on both fronts.

The bulk of the successful squad from last season remains intact with some brilliant signings expected to further strengthen as they look to achieve more in 2022/23.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is the face of La Liga and a legitimate Ballon D'Or contender
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is the face of La Liga and a legitimate Ballon D'Or contender AFP

In Karim Benzema, the team has a leader and perhaps the clearest and the most indisputable Ballon d’Or favourite since Lionel Messi in 2015, they are very much the team to beat.

It is almost difficult to improve a team that just won the league and Champions League double but Real Madrid have done exactly that with just two signings.

German defender, Antonio Rudiger joined on a free transfer as arguably the best centre-back in the world as did 22-year-old French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni who arrived from Monaco for €80 million.

Antonio Rudiger was one of Chelsea's most consistent players last season, and instantly improves Real Madrid
Antonio Rudiger was one of Chelsea's most consistent players last season, and instantly improves Real Madrid AFP

Borja Mayoral left to join Getafe for €10 million, Takefusa Kubo joined Real Sociedad for €6.5 million, Victor Schust joined Cadiz for €1 million while Marcelo, Isco, Luka Jovic and Gareth Bale all left the club as free agents.

In an ideal situation, Real Madrid would get to kick their feet up and savour the success of last season but unfortunately, the reward for success is more work.

All Carlo Ancelotti’s men got to enjoy last season was two months and now they must do it all again which is not as easy as it seems especially because the rest of Europe’s elites have significantly strengthened their squads.

Can Carlo Ancelotti's laid-back style inspire Real Madrid to go again?
Can Carlo Ancelotti's laid-back style inspire Real Madrid to go again? AFP

Having established the difficulty of the feat, it is important to note that this is Real Madrid, there’s a reason they’re the only team to have retained the UEFA Champions League, who’s to say they can’t do it again?

For a team that has achieved excellence over and over again, anything short of that is promptly regarded as a failure.

It goes without saying that the goal for Los Blanco should be to retain the La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles and probably also add the Spanish Cup to complete the treble for the first time in their history.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Afena-Gyan trends over photo with white lady

    Afena-Gyan trends over photo with white lady

  • Pacific Press Agency

    2022/23 Season Preview: Real Madrid

  • Colorsport

    2022/23 Season Preview: Arsenal

Trending

Instagram model has called out Arsenal's Thomas Partey over fresh rape allegations on Twitter

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]

Yaya Toure
REPORT

Ivorian legend Yaya Toure to become coach at Premier League giant

More details emerge as Thomas Partey is allegedly being accused of Rape again

'He knows the truth' - Lady reveals more amid Thomas Partey's rape allegations

CONFIRMED: Thomas Partey included in Arsenal squad for US tour

Arsenal star Thomas Partey rejoins pre-season tour following rape saga