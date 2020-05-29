Reports went viral that Real Madrid are considering landing Paul Pogba by sending four players namely James Rodriguez, Lucas Vazquez and Brahim Diaz for the Frenchman.

Marca, which is one of Spain’s authoritative news source, following the news of a possible swap deal for Pogba conducted a poll on its website, but Real Madrid fans have voted against reported Paul Pogba’s swap deal.

The voters were asked what they would do if they were Florentino Perez and overwhelmingly rejected the proposal, with just 15 percent of the more than 2,500 voters voting for and 85 voting against.

The report originally appeared in The Sun, but it seems unlikely as Real Madrid are moving on from their Pogba pursuit.

Paul Paul Pogba has been heavily linked away from Manchester United with Real Madrid emerging as a potential side to grab him.

However, Manchester are looking forward to recover the 89 million euros which was spent on him during his transfer from Juventus in 2015.