​​Real Tamale United qualifies for Ghana Premier League

Real Tamale United have qualified to the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season after beating Unity FC 2-0 on Sunday, July 25, 2021.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
The Pride of the North, RTU are back to the domestic top flight after a dramatic final day in the Division One League.
Real Tamale United have qualified to the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season after beating Unity FC 2-0 on Sunday, July 25, 2021.
The Tamale-based side went into the last matchday two points behind Tano Bofoakwa, needing a win, while hoping Bofoakwa Tano failed to beat Berekum Arsenal away.
RTU booked a place in the Ghana Premier League for the first time in 10 years.
RTU will join Bibiani GoldStars and Accra Lions as the three promoted teams in the Ghana Premier League next season.
Some more social media reaction on RTU's qualification to the Premier League;
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh