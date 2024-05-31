Land guards demolish building project of ex-Black Stars defender in Kasoa

According to him, because he wasn’t yet ready to build on the land, he offered part of his land to some of the people in the community to be used for their Eid celebrations.

He explained that the people later started claiming ownership of the land, which propelled him to build a wall around his property.

Boateng further revealed that despite reporting the matter to the police, the land guards stormed his property to demolish the wall and warned him against reconstructing it.

"My project is close to a mosque, but I moved to the area and completed the project before they built the mosque. When they first moved there, they needed a place to celebrate Salah (Eid festivities), and I offered my place,” the footballer told Ghanaweb.

"That continued for some time and they used to have prayer sessions there until they started claiming ownership of the land. Due to the way things were progressing, I decided to build a fence wall around it, but whenever I went there, I was confronted by one Illiasu, who claimed that they were now the owners of the land.

"I took the issue to the Kasoa Millennium Police, and we have been litigating it for over eight months. The police conducted a search at the Lands Commission and discovered that the land was registered in the name of 21st Century Real Estate, and they were the only ones who could prevent me from developing the land. I received permission from 21st Century to develop the land, so I built the fence wall.”

He added: "In the early hours the following day, they sent young men to destroy the new fence wall we had constructed, but we managed to apprehend one of the boys, who identified Illiasu as the one who sent them. The police were in the process of prosecuting the case until Ndego also appeared at the station, making some claims.

"Upon seeing me at the station, Ndego warned me against reconstructing the wall, threatening that if I did, they would demolish it again. He claimed he thought the landguards had given me the land, but what he doesn't know is that I purchased it from the chiefs.”