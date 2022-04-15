Ronaldo won’t be a threat to Ghana at the World Cup – Yaw Preko

Preko, who is also the assistant coach of Premier League club Accra Great Olympics said Ghana shouldn’t underrate Ronaldo but he is not as dangerous anymore.

“We shouldn’t underrate Portugal. I don’t see Ronaldo as a threat but the players around him. Since he came to Manchester United, you can see that physically and psychologically, he is not the same but the players around him are dangerous”, he said.

He also said the national team has a good chance against Group H rivals Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay provided the technical handlers fall on the right players.

"We chance make an impact only if Otto Addo, or whoever becomes head coach, invites players who can do the job for him," he told the Graphic Sports.

The former Anderlecht star said it was very important that Ghana's players approached the game with a strong mindset, and with measured expectations.

He maintained that going into such a tournament with a relatively inexperienced squad, it was important that Ghanaians' expectations were managed in order to ease the pressure off the players as the underdog tag could work to Ghana's advantage.