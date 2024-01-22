ADVERTISEMENT
Sack Chris Hughton – Ghanaians call for Black Stars coach's head

Evans Annang

For two consecutive African Cup of Nation tournaments, the Black Stars of Ghana have failed to make it to the last 16 of the competition.

Black Stars coach
Black Stars coach

After getting knocked out by Cape Verde in the last edition in Cameroun, Ghana is on the verge of exiting the 2023 edition currently ongoing in Cote d’Ivoire.

The Black Stars just picked two points from a possible nine in a group that consists of Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

Needing a win to qualify for the next stage, Ghana shockingly drew with Mozambique in the last group game to leave their fate all but sealed.

This has triggered supporters of the Black Stars on social media and they are demanding the immediate firing of Chris Hughton as the coach.

Check out some of their sentiments below

