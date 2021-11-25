Sack Samuel Boadu if performances don’t improve - Mohammed Polo

The former Black Stars player has cast doubt on Samuel Boadu’s ability to retain the title he won last season, questioning his experience and competence.

“Coach Samuel Boadu lacks experience. Football is more than winning in one season, you need to win consistently and defend your glory days. That is what makes you a great coach,” Polo told Akoma FM in an interview.

“Review Samuel Boadu's work as soon as possible, if he cannot turn around the current run of poor form he should be sacked. If he can't bounce back just give him the sack,” Mohammed Polo said.

Samuel Boadu’s Hearts of Oak are enduring a difficult start to the 2021/2021 Ghana Premier League with only three points from a possible twelve.

Pulse Ghana

Hearts of Oak have drawn three and lost one of the opening four matches which has resulted in them locked up in the relegation zone of the 18-team competition.

Boadu and his charges however have a chance to turn around their disappointing form when they host JS Saoura in the CAF Confederations Cup on Sunday.