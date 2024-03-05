ADVERTISEMENT
Samuel Inkoom leads African Nations Tournament to provide opportunities to young players

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom has ventured into management and is aiming to provide opportunities to young players to showcase their talents to football scouts from Europe.

The S-Inkoom Football Management Agency (SIFMA) has now settled on April 20, 2024 as the date to play their much anticipated African Nations Tournament.

SIFMA, who are partners with US based premium social virtual firm Ceek VR, have put this tournament together to identify the best unsigned football talent on the African continent.

Young talents who are picked will have the opportunity of continuing their football career with some of the top clubs in Ghana and abroad.

The invitational tournament will see countries like South Africa, Nigeria, Senegal among others battle for supremacy.

It is exclusive to players between the ages of 17-21 years and they will have the opportunity to showcase their talent in front of experience football scouts from Europe.

The venue for the tournament is the Madina Zongo Astro Turf Zurak Park in Accra, Ghana. The tournament which is in three stages will kick start at 7:00am.

S-Inkoom Football Management Agency (SIFMA) has an aim of revolutionizing the careers of young Ghanaian players.

The venture, inspired by Inkoom's own challenging experience of a one-year ban stemming from a contractual dispute during his playing days, is set to redefine the landscape for emerging talents in Ghana.

At the core of SIFMA's mission is talent discovery, player management, contract negotiations, and the holistic development of young prospects.

The agency's debut marks a pivotal moment for Ghana's footballing future, as it aims to empower players with the knowledge and guidance to make informed decisions about their careers.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

