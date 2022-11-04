Schlupp, Kamal Sowah make Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad for World Cup in Qatar

Leicester City midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp and Club Brugge player Kamal Sowah are the main surprises on the list.

Despite his excellent club form, Schlupp had not received national team calls, with his last appearance coming in September 2021 when he played 28 minutes in a World Cup qualifier win over Ethiopia.

Schlupp was injured in that game and had not been invited since, with his absence attributed to fitness concerns.

The midfielder's career has been marred by a string of injuries, but this season has been the polar opposite, with him starting every game for Crystal Palace.

The list is mainly made up of the core players that helped the country qualify for the World Cup and the players of Ghanaian descent that switched nationality.