Jeffrey Schlupp is optimistic of a return to winning ways for Crystal Palace following their 2-0 defeat at home to Liverpool on Monday night.

James Milner's first-half penalty and a late Sadio Mane strike gave Jurgen Klopp's side a 2-0 victory over 10-man Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Schlupp was making his second straight start of the season and was replaced in the 83rd minute by Max Meyer.

After the match, Schlupp Tweeted: ''Tough game against a very good team today, Thought we played well and had some good moments! On to Sunday now @CPFC .''

Palace were reduced to 10 men when Aaron Wan-Bissaka was shown a red card in the 75th minute for clattering into the back of Salah, who was through on goal, and he exited the pitch to a standing ovation from the Palace fans.