Advantage AC Milan in the title race after Inter suffers 2-1 loss to Bologna

Tunde Young

Inter Milan fall two points behind archrivals AC Milan at the top of the Serie A with four games left to play in the season.

Inter and AC Milan are locked in a title race
Inter Milan’s quest for a second consecutive Scudetto hit an unexpected roadblock in the form of Bologna who inflicted a 2-1 defeat on the champions.

The visitors took the lead early on through a superb finish by Ivan Perisic who drove towards the goal and fired a left-footed strike from the edge of the box into the Bologna net to take Inter back to the summit albeit temporarily.

Former Inter striker Marko Arnautovic was the one to pull his ex-club back into second place with a well-taken goal after connecting with Musa Barrow’s inviting cross into the area.

Marko Arnautovic equalized for Bologna against Inter
Nicola Sansone plunged the final dagger into the hearts of Inter fans with an 81st-minute winning goal for Bologna by pouncing on an unfortunate mishap from goalkeeper Ionuț Radu.

Giving up important three points in this crucial stage of the season could be costly to Inter Milan which makes one wonder if this is a result of the pressure getting to the players.

Inter Milan players were uncharacteristically below par, Lautaro Martinez squandered two good chances with the team 1-0 up at the time, the type of opportunities he would normally have converted.

Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez couldn't find their way past Liverpool's well-drilled defence
The winning goal for Bologna was a result of Radu’s comical error after the Inter goalkeeper swung widely at a back pass and missed.

Pressure is the logical reason Inter lost to Bologna who had only won once in their previous eight games before this one.

While the blue half of Milan mourns the setback at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, the red half must be celebrating or at least silently optimistic for fear of jinxing their team.

Tonali's late winner gave AC Milan the win against Lazio
The fact right now is that the ball is firmly in AC Milan’s court as they currently sit two points ahead of the enemy and are four wins away from a first Serie A title in 11 years.

The Rossoneri will be crowned champions regardless of what happens elsewhere if they beat Fiorentina, Hellas Verona, Atalanta and Sassuolo in the coming weeks.

The only source of optimism in this title race now is that Inter appears to have the easier run of games compared to the league leaders. Udinese, Empoli, Cagliari and Sampdoria are the last four games for Simone Inzaghi’s team, all four teams are in the bottom half of the table.

For comparison, AC Milan’s last four games will be against teams all in the top half which provides opportunities to drop points.

Tunde Young

