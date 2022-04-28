Advantage AC Milan in the title race after Inter suffers 2-1 loss to Bologna

The visitors took the lead early on through a superb finish by Ivan Perisic who drove towards the goal and fired a left-footed strike from the edge of the box into the Bologna net to take Inter back to the summit albeit temporarily.

Former Inter striker Marko Arnautovic was the one to pull his ex-club back into second place with a well-taken goal after connecting with Musa Barrow’s inviting cross into the area.

Nicola Sansone plunged the final dagger into the hearts of Inter fans with an 81st-minute winning goal for Bologna by pouncing on an unfortunate mishap from goalkeeper Ionuț Radu.

Inter Milan choking?

Giving up important three points in this crucial stage of the season could be costly to Inter Milan which makes one wonder if this is a result of the pressure getting to the players.

Inter Milan players were uncharacteristically below par, Lautaro Martinez squandered two good chances with the team 1-0 up at the time, the type of opportunities he would normally have converted.

The winning goal for Bologna was a result of Radu’s comical error after the Inter goalkeeper swung widely at a back pass and missed.

Pressure is the logical reason Inter lost to Bologna who had only won once in their previous eight games before this one.

Advantage AC Milan

While the blue half of Milan mourns the setback at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, the red half must be celebrating or at least silently optimistic for fear of jinxing their team.

The fact right now is that the ball is firmly in AC Milan’s court as they currently sit two points ahead of the enemy and are four wins away from a first Serie A title in 11 years.

The Rossoneri will be crowned champions regardless of what happens elsewhere if they beat Fiorentina, Hellas Verona, Atalanta and Sassuolo in the coming weeks.

The only source of optimism in this title race now is that Inter appears to have the easier run of games compared to the league leaders. Udinese, Empoli, Cagliari and Sampdoria are the last four games for Simone Inzaghi’s team, all four teams are in the bottom half of the table.