Gyakie hangs out with ex-Manchester United star Jesse Lingard

Gyakie remains one of Ghana’s highly-rated musicians at the moment, with her music breaking barriers in the UK and America.

Earlier this month, her music video for "Forever" remix, featuring Omah Lay crossed 50 million views on YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am grateful for the overwhelming love and support from my fans," Gyakie said of the aforementioned milestone.

"The success of the 'Forever' remix and the 50 million views milestone on YouTube are humbling and inspiring. I'm excited to continue sharing my music and connecting with people around the world."

The talented singer is also a fan of football, which probably explains why she was in the company of Lingard.

Gyakie Pulse Ghana

Last year, she proclaimed Lionel Messi as the greatest footballer of all time after he helped Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the aftermath of Argentina’s historic triumph, Gyakie wrote Messi’s name on her timeline, accompanied by the emoji of a goat to demonstrate his greatness.

Meanwhile, Lingard is currently without a club following the expiration of his contract with Premier League side Nottingham Forest.