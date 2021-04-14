Slavia Prague's Kudela gets 10 match ban for racism: UEFA

The ban is likely to sideline Kudela from this summer's European Championship where he was expected to have been in Czech Republic's squad.

Former Netherlands midfielder Clarence Seedorf said on Wednesday that players should be immediately sanctioned if they cover their mouth while talking to an opponent or the referee, as Kudela did.

Seedorf, a four-time Champions League winner, told a Council of Europe meeting on combatting hate speech: "There is a lot of talk but not enough being done. The need is obvious and very urgent.

"From a players' perspective, I have seen stuff with players speaking and covering their mouth during matches.

"When we're talking about sport it has to be completely transparent, so why would I cover my mouth if I need to talk with my adversary?"