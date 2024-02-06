Sometimes I message Christian Atsu on WhatsApp – Wife

“When people say, ‘How are you coping?’ I don’t cope. I just survive every day. Mentally, you’re fine for a few days, maybe a week, but then lots of emotion comes,” she told The Athletic.

“Sometimes I message Christian on WhatsApp — I just need to let it out,” she says. “‘Why are you not here?’ or maybe one of the kids needs him.”

Exactly a year today, February 6, 2024, Atsu went missing under the rubble in the wake of the destructive earthquake that struck in southern Turkey.

He was subsequently confirmed dead after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble. This followed days of intense search by both local and international units in the area.

The ex-Chelsea and Newcastle United winger was later laid to rest on Friday, March 17, 2022, in his hometown in Ada in Ghana’s Greater Accra Region.

Meanwhile, Premier League clubs Chelsea and Newcastle United have paid tribute to the late Ghanaian footballer as the world marks one year of his tragic passing.

The clubs said their thoughts are eternally with Atsu’s family and loved ones, while describing their former player as an incredible person.

Chelsea wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "One year ago today we tragically lost Christian Atsu. Our thoughts will always remain with Christian's family and friends."

Newcastle took to social media to pay tribute to their former employee, who helped them to gain promotion to the Premier League.

“One year ago we sadly lost Christian Atsu in the most tragic of circumstances,” the club wrote on its page, accompanied by a photo of the deceased footballer.