Video: Spanish FA President apologises for kissing player on the lips after World Cup win

A first-half strike from left-back Olga Carmona was what separated the two sides, with Spain going on be crowned world champions for the very first time.

While presenting the winning medals to the Spanish players on the podium, Rubiales was captured kissing Hermoso on the lips.

His actions sparked wild reactions on social media, with some even describing it as sexual misconduct on his part.

However, the Spanish FA President has now rendered an apology for his actions, admitting that he was completely out of line.

“I was completely wrong, I have to admit it. It was without bad intention at a time with a lot of excitement. In the moment, we saw it as natural, but outside a commotion has formed,” Rubiales said in a statement.

“I have to apologise, learn from this, and understand that when you are president you have to be more careful.”

