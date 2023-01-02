Spoils shared as Celtic and Rangers play a draw on derby day

This enactment of the Old Firm derby was hosted by Rangers in Ibrox, who went behind to an early goal by Daizen Maeda in the fifth minute of the game.

They equalised and even took the lead in the second-half, only to settle for a draw after conceding late in the game.

Both teams keep their positions on the log with Celtic staying top of the league nine points better than second-placed Rangers.

Rangers vs Celtic first-half

The first goal of the game came early and almost against the run of play, as Rangers started the game the better side.

Maeda found himself free in the box and slotted the ball right under the arm of the outstretched keeper, putting Celtic ahead in the historic tie.

AFP

The goal brought a sense of calm and confidence to the away side who began to dominate proceedings.

Celtic were forced into an early substitution after left-back Greg Taylor picked up an injury in the 21st minute. Croatian international right-back Josep Juranovic was his replacement.

AFP

The home side found their feet again, and began to threaten Joe Hart's goal in search of an equaliser.

They went very close to scoring twice before the end of the first 45', but could not beat the 35-year-old ex-England international.

Rangers vs Celtic second-half

Rangers' first-half efforts were immediately rewarded at the start of the second-half, as Zambia's Fashion Sakala found Ryan Kent who struck cleanly past Joe Hart.

AFP

The second came about five minutes after the first, as a clumsy tackle in the box by Celtic's Carl Starfelt resulted in a penalty for Rangers.

Captain James Tavernier made no mistake from the spot, going for power and placement, and finding the top left corner.

The game became end to end at this point, and Celtic's Ange Postecoglou intervened from the sidelines with tactical substitutions. He made a double substition on the hour mark, bringing on Liel Abada and Aaron mooy.

Rangers Michael Baele was forced into a substitution of his own as midfielder John Lindstrom picked up an injury. He was replaced by Ryan Jack.

AFP

Postecoglou made two more substitutions on the 77th minute, and Baele made another two on the 80th and 85th minute, but the scoreline remained the same with Rangers ahead.

Rangers missed another chance to score this time Malik thilman heading wide.

Celtic punished Rangers' wastefulness, as Kyoto Furuhashi pounced on a loose ball in the box, equalising the tie for his side.

AFP

The game ended in a draw, but it could have been more for Rangers.

Rangers to rue profligacy against Celtic.

Rangers missed a chance reduce the gap between themselves and league leaders Celtic, as they could only manage a draw on the day.

The result could have been different for the home side were they more clinical in front of goal.

AFP

Rangers missed two big chances they should have scored, as they had a period of dominance bear no fruit.