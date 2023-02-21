ADVERTISEMENT
Sports Ministry donates GHc50,000 to Sellas Tetteh to support medical expenses

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Ministry of Youth and Sports on Monday made a cash donation of GHc50,000 to U-20 World Cup-winning coach Sellas Tetteh, who has been unwell for some time now.

Tetteh has been trending on social media in recent weeks after he revealed that he has still not been paid for leading the Black Satellites to become world champions in 2009.

In a recent interview, he appealed to the Sports Ministry and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to do their best to get him what he deserves.

The issue has been discussed on various media platforms, with a section of the public joining the campaign to get him paid.

On Monday, the Deputy Sports Minister, Evans Opoku Bobie, led a delegation to visit the coach and donated an amount of GHc50,000 to him.

A statement from the Ministry said the donation was made on behalf of President Nana Akufo-Addo to help Tetteh cater for the coach’s medical needs.

“The Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie, on Monday 20th February 2023, led a delegation of officials from the Ministry to pay a visit to the ailing former coach of the Black Satellites, Mr. Sellas Tetteh at his residence in Accra,” the statement said.

“The purpose of the visit was to ascertain the health condition of the coach and also to make a cash donation of Fifty thousand Ghana cedis (GHc50,000) on behalf of H.E @NAkufoAddo to meet the medical expenses of the coach.”

This comes after Ghana captain Andre Ayew earlier made a donation to Tetteh last week following his public appeal.

Ayew served as captain under Tetteh when the Black Satellites were crowned U20 world champions in 2009 after beating Brazil in the final.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
