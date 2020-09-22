Muntari and CEO of Miss Universe Ghana Menaye Donkor recently welcomed their second child, who is a girl.

Menaye in an interview with Joy Fm admitted that it is difficult to combine parenthood and career development, but the former Inter Milan and AC Milan midfielder has been helping her in caring for their children.

"One difficult thing is to combine career and parenting," she said.

"I always wants to raise my children by myself and my husband has been of great help.

"We alternate in taking care of the home, so when I have meetings, he will be at home and when I return, then he too goes to the office.

"Right now that I am here, he is baby sitting the child. He will feed her and he does it well.

" He always tell the child that dont poopoo, wait until mummy comes. And when she poopoo and we are home, she will call me the child has poopoo".

Their first child is a male called Jamel and according to Menaye he told them to get her a sister who would be called Jamila.

So they also named their new born child Jamila to fulfil the wishes of Jamel.

The couple were previously based in Milan, Italy relocated to Ghana to get closer to family and loved ones.