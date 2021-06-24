Super Clash: Kuami Eugene to perform at game between Hearts and Kotoko

Both teams are sponsored by the energy drink Adonko Next Level, who are determined to get the artiste to perform at the game.

The “Angela” hit maker is also a brand ambassador of the beverage and the company sees this as a big marketing strategy.

Pulse Ghana

This was confirmed by the Marketing Manager of Adonko Next Level, Vincent Opare in an interview with Angel FM.

“Kuami Eugene will be at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday,” he said, as quoted by Ghanaguardian.

“He has been approached to perform to the crowd before the game starts. Kuami Eugene will perform during the Hearts vs Kotoko clash on 27th June, 2021.”

Meanwhile, Highlife sensation Kuami Eugene is a huge football fans and has opened up on how he ended up doing music despite being very talented at football.

According to the talented singer, a serious head injury curtailed his dream of becoming a professional footballer.

Pulse Ghana

He disclosed that said he was so good at playing football that his peers and coaches compared to former France striker Louis Saha.

“I used to play the no.9 position. They used to call be Saha. I played at the Fadama Park and in Darkuman,” he told Angel FM.

“I played to the division level and then I suffered an injury. It was a one-on-one opportunity and I tried to go round the goalkeeper but he cluttered into me.”

Explaining further on the nature of his injury, Kuami Eugene said it happened when he clashed with a goalkeeper during a youth game.

He disclosed that he hit his head against the ground and even had to be hospitalised due to the seriousness of the incident.

“I hit my head on the ground. I was in severe pain and I was hospitalised. So they called my mother and she also informed the coach, who took care of my medical bills. After that, the coach warned me never to set foot on the park.

“That is how I stopped playing football. I was really good… You can tell I was really good, I was a great dribbler,” he added.