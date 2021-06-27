RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Super Clash: This is how Hearts and Kotoko will line up

Evans Annang

The official lineup for the Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko is out.

Hearts of Oak’s coach Samuel Buodu names an unchanged lineup in their last game against Legon Cities.

However, Mariano Barreto of Kotoko has included goalkeeper Kwame Baah ahead of general captain Felix Annan.

With four matches to end the season there is still very little to separate the top two sides with Hearts of Oak leading the Ghana Premier League table with superior goal difference with both teams tied on 56 points.

Check how both teams will lineup below

Official lineup
Official lineup Pulse Ghana

Evans Annang

