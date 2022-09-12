Thank you for everything – Tariq Lamptey to new Chelsea boss Graham Potter

Lamptey continued his development under the English coach, becoming a regular for the Seagulls in recent seasons.

In the wake of Potter’s move to Chelsea, the Ghana international has penned an emotional message to his former coach.

“Thank you for everything Gaffer it’s been a pleasure to work with you and also a big thank you to Billy, Bruno, Ben and Björn good luck with your next chapter,” Lamptey wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Potter has also penned a letter to Brighton fans explaining his decision to leave the club for Chelsea.

“This has been three wonderful years with a club that has changed my life, and I want to take a moment to say goodbye to all of you who have made it such a special period of my career,” the new Chelsea boss said.

“I bid farewell to a great club and one that will always mean so much to me and my family. For some I recognise that the change that comes so suddenly in football can be hard to accept.

“I may not be able to persuade you all to forgive my departure – but I would at least like to take the chance to say thank you.”

He added: “I hope that you will understand that at this stage of my career, I felt I had to grasp a new opportunity. I feel I am a better person and a better manager for the experiences I have had here. Not every team selection or decision has been perfect. But the club has created an environment that gives you the scope to make mistakes, learn from them and then improve.”