The Black Meteors are mentally psyched to beat Guinea – Ibrahim Tanko

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Ibrahim Tanko says the team is in good shape and has corrected the wrongs they did against Morocco.

He added that the Black Meteors are ready to battle Guinea for a place in the semis.

“We have watched the last game again and have worked on correcting what went wrong.

We have to put it behind us and I think the team is ready for the game tomorrow.

The opponent needs only a draw, but we know we have to win the game to go into the next stage”.

“We are well psyched mentally and physically to win the game.

We had a good training session yesterday and the boys showed me in training that they are ready for a win. Coach Tanko stated at the pre-match press conference.

