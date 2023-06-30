Coach Tanko said the team is in proper state to win against Guinea and qualify for the semi finals.
The Black Meteors are mentally psyched to beat Guinea – Ibrahim Tanko
Ibrahim Tanko, coach of the Black Meteors has disclosed that the team is ready to put the humiliating defeat against Morocco behind them.
Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Ibrahim Tanko says the team is in good shape and has corrected the wrongs they did against Morocco.
He added that the Black Meteors are ready to battle Guinea for a place in the semis.
“We have watched the last game again and have worked on correcting what went wrong.
We have to put it behind us and I think the team is ready for the game tomorrow.
The opponent needs only a draw, but we know we have to win the game to go into the next stage”.
“We are well psyched mentally and physically to win the game.
We had a good training session yesterday and the boys showed me in training that they are ready for a win. Coach Tanko stated at the pre-match press conference.
Ghana fell short to Morocco by a huge margin, losing 5-1 in Rabat on Tuesday, June 27, and must win against the Guineans in Tangier on Friday, June 30, to stand a chance of making it to the next phase of the competition.
