This is the Black Stars schedule ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers

The schedule will begin with an European tour in the middle of May.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Football News, Scores & Results
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released the schedule of the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
The schedule will begin with an European tour in the middle of May.
The Black Stars of Ghana have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cameroon which takes place next year. The tournament, originally should have been played this year but was shifted due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Find the full activity list of the Black Stars below.
May 20 -June 2, 2021
Training Camp in Europe
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers
June 4, 2021
Ghana vs Ethiopia
June 12, 2021
South Africa vs Ghana
September 4, 2021
Ghana vs Zimbabwe
September 9, 2021
Zimbabwe vs Ghana
October 8, 2021
Ethiopia vs Ghana
October 12, 2021
Ghana vs South Africa
World Cup Qualifying Play-Offs
1st Leg: November 7
2nd Leg: November 12
December 20
Pre-AFCON Training Tour
January 6- February 7
The Black Stars will later begin their AFCON 2023 qualifying journey in March 2022.
The AFCON 2023 qualifying campaign will theb climax in September 2022.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh