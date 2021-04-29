RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

This is the Black Stars schedule ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released the schedule of the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The schedule will begin with an European tour in the middle of May.

The Black Stars of Ghana have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cameroon which takes place next year. The tournament, originally should have been played this year but was shifted due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Find the full activity list of the Black Stars below.

May 20 -June 2, 2021

Training Camp in Europe

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers

June 4, 2021

Ghana vs Ethiopia

June 12, 2021

South Africa vs Ghana

September 4, 2021

Ghana vs Zimbabwe

September 9, 2021

Zimbabwe vs Ghana

October 8, 2021

Ethiopia vs Ghana

October 12, 2021

Ghana vs South Africa

World Cup Qualifying Play-Offs

1st Leg: November 7

2nd Leg: November 12

December 20

Pre-AFCON Training Tour

January 6- February 7

The Black Stars will later begin their AFCON 2023 qualifying journey in March 2022.

The AFCON 2023 qualifying campaign will theb climax in September 2022.

