Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

5 African players who can win this year's Champions League


European Football 5 African players who can win this year's Champions League

This year’s Champions League has the most African players featuring in recent times. Intriguingly, not a single African player has played an active role in a Champions League winning team since 2012.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Thomas Partey

The 2018/19 UEFA Champions League has finally kickstarted and it was in spectacular fashion as football fans across the globe once again relived those exciting Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

As usual, there were wins for Europe’s elite clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona, whiles others like Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City endured frustrating defeats.

For many Africans, though, the spotlight was on some of the continents best performers who played for their respective clubs in Europe’s flagship football competition.

play Thomas Partey

This year’s Champions League has the most African players featuring in recent times. Intriguingly, not a single African player has played an active role in a Champions League winning team since 2012.

However, that situation could change this time, looking at the African players participating and the chances of their clubs.

READ ALSO: Four Ghanaian legends we’d love to see in FIFA 19

Below are five African players who can win this year's Champions League:

1. Mohamed Salah

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah stands a huge chance of winning the Champions League this year. The Egypt international was in imperious form as the Reds made the final last season.

Salah was close, but with Liverpool starting their European campaign on a strong note, there is a huge chance that the 26-year-old could finally lay his hands on the trophy.

2. Mehdi Benatia

Morocco international Mehdi Benatia is another player from Africa who could be lifting the Champions League in May next year.

The defender is a regular at Juventus and with Cristiano Ronaldo joining the Italian side, it very possible that they would be lucky in Europe this time.

3. Thomas Partey

Ghanaian sensation Thomas Partey has already lost one Champions League final with Atletico Madrid, but this could be his time to finally lay his hands on the prestigious trophy.

The utility player helped Diego Simeone’s side win the EUROPA League last season and the club could do it all over again this year in the Champions League.

4. Kalidou Koulibaly

Napoli is currently regarded as one of the most exciting clubs in Europe. And in their ranks in Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The centre-back is part of a side that is tried and tested in the Serie A and they perhaps stand a very good chance of having an extended run in Europe this year.

Saido Mane

Just like Mohamaed Salah, Saido Mane is also one of the most influential players for Liverpool. The Senegal international netted 10 goals en route to last season’s Champions League final.

He looks like he will have the same impact again this season and this could just be the time for Liverpool to reclaim European glory.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

CAF Champions League: Kotoko stage comeback to beat Zamalek 5-1 CAF Champions League Kotoko stage comeback to beat Zamalek 5-1
EA Sports: Four Ghanaian legends we’d love to see in FIFA 19 EA Sports Four Ghanaian legends we’d love to see in FIFA 19
Portuguese Skipper: 11 times Cristiano Ronaldo saw red Portuguese Skipper 11 times Cristiano Ronaldo saw red
Black Stars: Ghana drop in latest FIFA ranking after Kenya defeat Black Stars Ghana drop in latest FIFA ranking after Kenya defeat
Football: Juve march on but Ronaldo faces further punishment for red card Football Juve march on but Ronaldo faces further punishment for red card
Football: Man City struggling to find Champions League magic Football Man City struggling to find Champions League magic

Recommended Videos

Video: Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening day Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening day
EA Sports: FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more fun EA Sports FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more fun
UEFA Nations League: Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0



Top Articles

1 Messi surpasses Ronaldo to set new Champions League recordbullet
2 The GOAT Ronaldo becomes the 5th player to score 400 league goals in...bullet
3 Teary Cristiano Ronaldo sees red on Juventus Champions League debutbullet
4 Football Super sub Firmino hands Liverpool flying Champions League...bullet
5 Good Start Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League...bullet
6 Today In History Kwesi Appiah sacked as coach of the Black Starsbullet
7 UEFA Champions League Kwadwo Asamoah provides assist in...bullet
8 UEFA Champions League Results and goals on first day of day 1bullet
9 Football Tearful Ronaldo sent off on Champions League...bullet
10 EA Sports Here are the top 10 dribblers in FIFA 19bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening daybullet
2 EA Sports FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more funbullet
3 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
4 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
5 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
6 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0bullet
7 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
8 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
9 Football The best works Sulley Muntari's 4FK Motorsport...bullet
10 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet

Football

Renato Sanches has been compared to Germany legend Lothar Matthaeus after capping his barnstorming display with a superb goal in Bayern Munich's 2-0 win at his former club Benfica on Wednesday in their opening Champions League match.
Football 'Like Lothar Matthaeus' - Sanches' star on the rise at Bayern
Belgium and Romelu Lukaku have pulled level with France at the top of the FIFA rankings
Football Belgium join France atop FIFA rankings
Jose Mourinho acknowledges Paul Pogba's winning display as the Frenchman comes off towards the end against Young Boys
Football Mourinho upbeat as Pogba points way for Man Utd in Europe
Profile Lucy Quist: the most powerful woman in Ghanaian football right now
X
Advertisement