news

The 2018/19 UEFA Champions League has finally kickstarted and it was in spectacular fashion as football fans across the globe once again relived those exciting Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

As usual, there were wins for Europe’s elite clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona, whiles others like Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City endured frustrating defeats.

For many Africans, though, the spotlight was on some of the continents best performers who played for their respective clubs in Europe’s flagship football competition.

This year’s Champions League has the most African players featuring in recent times. Intriguingly, not a single African player has played an active role in a Champions League winning team since 2012.

However, that situation could change this time, looking at the African players participating and the chances of their clubs.

READ ALSO: Four Ghanaian legends we’d love to see in FIFA 19

Below are five African players who can win this year's Champions League:

1. Mohamed Salah

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah stands a huge chance of winning the Champions League this year. The Egypt international was in imperious form as the Reds made the final last season.

Salah was close, but with Liverpool starting their European campaign on a strong note, there is a huge chance that the 26-year-old could finally lay his hands on the trophy.

2. Mehdi Benatia

Morocco international Mehdi Benatia is another player from Africa who could be lifting the Champions League in May next year.

The defender is a regular at Juventus and with Cristiano Ronaldo joining the Italian side, it very possible that they would be lucky in Europe this time.

3. Thomas Partey

Ghanaian sensation Thomas Partey has already lost one Champions League final with Atletico Madrid, but this could be his time to finally lay his hands on the prestigious trophy.

The utility player helped Diego Simeone’s side win the EUROPA League last season and the club could do it all over again this year in the Champions League.

4. Kalidou Koulibaly

Napoli is currently regarded as one of the most exciting clubs in Europe. And in their ranks in Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The centre-back is part of a side that is tried and tested in the Serie A and they perhaps stand a very good chance of having an extended run in Europe this year.

Saido Mane

Just like Mohamaed Salah, Saido Mane is also one of the most influential players for Liverpool. The Senegal international netted 10 goals en route to last season’s Champions League final.

He looks like he will have the same impact again this season and this could just be the time for Liverpool to reclaim European glory.