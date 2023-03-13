Thomas Partey finally reacts to comparisons with Manchester United’s Casemiro

Partey and Casemiro have both been in sensational form for Arsenal and Manchester United, respectively, this season.

The former has been instrumental to the Gunners’ rise to the top of the Premier League table, as they currently sit five points clear.

Casemiro has also helped return a first trophy in nearly six years to Old Trafford as Manchester United look primed to return to the Champions League.

A serious debate has been ongoing on social media among football fans regarding which midfielder is the better player.

Reacting to this after once again starring in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, Partey said he’s only focused on helping the Gunners to win.

“I have to concentrate on my work. I am really happy to be at least seen by some people and I think the most important thing is to keep helping the team, which is the mentality I have and also to work on myself,” he told beIN Sports.

Meanwhile, the Ghana international also commended his teammates for maintaining their momentum in the Premier League title race.

“I think the team is really working hard. We go game after game and every game is important for us, trying to give our best and try to win every game as we have done.

“At the end, we need to earn the right to win and the team is really working hard to be able to win the games,” Partey added.