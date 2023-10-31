Video: Watch the moment Thomas Partey introduced pregnant girlfriend to Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy took his 5th Dimension world tour to the United Kingdom (UK) and hosted a successful concert at the Electric Brixton on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Partey and his girlfriend were spotted at the event, with the midfielder taking the opportunity to introduce Janine to the musician.

Fellow Ghanaian footballer and West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus was also at Stonebwoy’s concert.

Meanwhile, Partey and his beautiful girlfriend are set to welcome a baby girl after holding a gender reveal in the presence of their friends and loved ones.

The couple had a gender reveal for their yet-to-born baby last Monday and invited some of their loved ones to witness it.

In videos that were shared on social media, Partey was seen being handed a small ball, which he kicked into the air.

When the ball burst, pink powder emerged from it, which widely signifies the female gender during such events.

Earlier in October, Janine confirmed being pregnant by posting a photo of her baby bump. The model and influencer captioned the photos “New beginnings”, with her boyfriend commenting beneath “God did.”

The couple have been dating for some time now but managed to keep their relationship private and away from the eyes of the public.