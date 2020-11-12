The 27-year-old said he is very proud of his homeland and will never hesitate to give back to his compatriots.

Partey joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day in a deal worth £45 million.

He has been handed the number 18 shirt at the Emirates and is reportedly on a £250,000 per week contract.

The midfielder immediately walked into the Arsenal first team and has already played four games for the Gunners this season.

"It's [being Ghanaian] the greatest part of my life. I was there before, I've been through a lot of things and I know how difficult it is for people without hope,” Partey told Arsenal.com.

"I try to help the young ones. My father has a [football] team, I give them a lot of equipment and then we try to bring some of them that are more talented to Europe. We have a team in Europe where we bring a lot of Ghanaian players for trials.

"[Ghana] is where I grew up, it means a lot to me. I can't be different from any Ghanaian.

"I know where I've come from, I know how the system is there and being Ghanaian is a great privilege. It's like being a family. You can't leave your family."

Meanwhile, Partey has been ruled out of Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) double-header qualifier against Sudan.

He was substituted at half-time during last Sunday’s Premier League game between Arsenal and Aston Villa after suffering an injury.

The Gunners were resoundingly beaten 3-0 by Aston Villa, thanks to goals from John McGinn and Ollie Watkins (double).

However, the result was not the only bad thing about the game, with Partey also being forced off with an injury.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta later confirmed that the midfielder was injured and will undergo scans to determine the seriousness or otherwise of the injury.

“I don't know. As I said, the doctor will have to have a look at him and probably scan him. Then we will decide what to do with him,” Arteta said.

“We don't know [whether he will withdraw]. We have to scan him tomorrow or the day after and see what he felt straight away. Let's wait and see what the magnitude of the injury is.”