Gyan scored his goal in the 84th minute to increase Ghana’s goal tally in the game to 4-0.

Emmanuel Duah gave Ghana the lead in the 25 and doubled it in the 56th minute.

Isaac Boakye made it 3-0 in favour of the Black Stars, before Asamoah Gyan added his name on the scoresheet in the 84th minute.

Boakye in the 89th minute executed the coup de grace to hand Ghana a 5-0 victory at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The former Sunderland striker has since bagged 51 goals in the shirt of the Black Stars.

Asamoah Gyan after registering his 50th milestone goal as Ghana mauled Ethiopia 5-0 in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers said his best goal was scored against Somalia in 2003.

“I have scored a lot of goals as everybody knows but I will say the goal I scored against Somalia in 2003 is my memorable goal as it was my debut appearance for my country at the senior level,” Gyan said.

On the 17th anniversary since Gyan bagged his maiden goal for the Black Stars, the Ghanaian football fraternity has celebrated him for his illustrious football career.

Below is a tall list of goals Asamoah Gyan has scored for the Black Stars

1/07/2017 July United States 1-2 Fr

11 June 2017 Ethiopia 5-0 AFCONQs

21/01/2017 Mali 1–0 AFCON

14/06/2015 Mauritius 7-1 2x AFCONQs

23/01/2015 Algeria 1–0 2015 AFCONs

15/10/2014 Guinea 3-1 AFCONQ

11/10/2014 Guinea 1-1 AFCONQ

10/09/2014 Togo 3–2 AFCONQ

26/06/2014 Portugal 1-2 wc Gyan

21/06/2014 Germany WC Gyan

9/06/2014 South Korea (N)N 4-0 fr Gyan

15/10/2013 EGYPT [H] W 6-1 38000 WCQ [Gyan 4,53>OG 23>Waris 44>Muntari 72Pen>

Atsu 88]

14/08/2013 Turkey [a] d 2-2 - Fr [Gyan 61,76]

07/06/2013 SUDAN [A] W 3-1 3211 WCQ [Gyan 20,57>Muntari 83]

24/03/2013 SUDAN [H] W 4-0 38000 WCQ [Gyan 19>Wakaso 38>Waris 80>Agyemang-Badu 83]

28/01/2013 NIGER [N] W 3-0 10000 CAN Rd 1 [Gyan 6>Atsu 23>Boye 49]

13/01/2013 Tunisia [n] w 4-2 - Fr [Boye 63>Wakaso 68Pen>Gyan 78>Adomah 86]

01/06/2012 LESOTHO [H] W 7-0 38000 WCQ [Muntari 15>Adiyiah 24,49>Ayew 45,89>Atsu 86>

08/10/2011 SUDAN [A] W 2-0 - ANCQ [Gyan 11>Mensah 20]

02/09/2011 SWAZILAND [H] W 2-0 - ANCQ [Gyan 9>Agyemang-Badu 78]

07/06/2011 South Korea [a] l 1-2 - Fr [Gyan 63]

03/06/2011 CONGO [H] W 3-1 40500 ANCQ [Vorsah 62>Tagoe 66>Agyemang-Badu 78]

29/03/2011 England [a] d 1-1 80102 Fr [Gyan 90+1]

26/06/2010 UNITED STATES [N] W 2-1AET 34976 WCF Rd 2 [Boateng 5>Gyan 93]

19/06/2010 AUSTRALIA [N] D 1-1 34812 WCF Rd 1 [Gyan 25Pen]

13/06/2010 SERBIA [N] W 1-0 38833 WCF Rd 1 [Gyan 85Pen]

01/06/2010 Netherlands [a] l 1-4 50000 Fr [Gyan 78]

28/01/2010 NIGERIA [N] W 1-0 7500 CAN Sf [Gyan 21]

24/01/2010 ANGOLA [A] W 1-0 50000 CAN Qf [Gyan 16]

19/01/2010 BURKINA FASO [N] W 1-0 1500 CAN Rd 1 [Ayew 30]

15/01/2010 IVORY COAST [N] L 1-3 23000 CAN Rd 1 [Gyan 90+1]

15/11/2009 MALI [H] D 2-2 39000 WCQ/ANCQ [Amoah 65>Annan 83]

11/10/2009 BENIN [A] L 0-1 20000 WCQ/ANCQ

09/09/2009 Japan [n] l 3-4 2506 Fr [Gyan 31,46>Amoah 65]

06/09/2009 SUDAN [H] W 2-0 38000 WCQ/ANCQ [Muntari 14>Essien 52]

12/08/2009 Zambia [n] w 4-1 3500 Fr [Muntari 11>OG 27>Agogo 37>Dramani 42]

20/06/2009 SUDAN [A] W 2-0 30000 WCQ/ANCQ [Amoah 6,52]

07/06/2009 MALI [A] W 2-0 40000 WCQ/ANCQ [Asamoah 66>Amoah 78]

31/05/2009 Uganda [h] w 2-1 40000 Fr [Arko 35>Chibsah 75]

29/03/2009 BENIN [H] W 1-0 39000 WCQ/ANCQ [Tagoe 1]

11/02/2009 Egypt [a] d 2-2 - Fr [Appiah 53Pen>Tagoe 78]

26/03/2008 Mexico [n] l 1-2 6500 Fr [Essien 54]

09/02/2008 IVORY COAST [H] W 4-2 40000 CAN 3-4 [Muntari 10>Owusu-Abeyie 70>Agogo 80>Dramani 84]

20/01/2008 GUINEA [H] W 2-1 40000 CAN Rd 1 [Gyan 55Pen>Muntari 90]

18/11/2007 Togo [h] w 2-0 40000 GHA Sf [Gyan 56>Kingston 75]

21/08/2007 Senegal [n] d 1-1 2788 Fr [Gyan 43]

06/02/2007 Nigeria [n] w 4-1 12000 Fr [Kingston 50>Muntari 53>Agogo 60>Frimpong 74]

08/10/2006 South Korea [a] w 3-1 36515 Fr [Gyan 35>Muntari 62>Essien 81]

15/08/2006 Togo [n] w 2-0 4000 Fr [Pimpong 75>Tachie-Mensah 85]

22/06/2006 UNITED STATES [N] W 2-1 41000 WCF Rd 1 [Dramani 22>Appiah 45+1Pen]

17/06/2006 CZECH REPUBLIC [N] W 2-0 45000 WCF Rd 1 [Gyan 2>Muntari 82]

04/06/2006 South Korea [n] w 3-1 10000 Fr [Gyan 35Pen>Muntari 62>Essien 81]

14/11/2005 Saudi Arabia [a] w 3-1 - Fr [Muntari 41>Gyan 45,72]

08/10/2005 CAPE VERDE ISLANDS [A] W 4-0 6500 WCQ/ANCQ [Frimpong 5>Muntari 35>Gyan 75>Attram 87]

27/03/2005 DR CONGO [A] D 1-1 80000 WCQ/ANCQ [Gyan 30]

23/03/2005 Kenya [a] d 2-2 10000 Fr [Gyan 23>Amoah 89]

03/07/2004 UGANDA [A] D 1-1 20000 WCQ/ANCQ [Gyan 88]

25/06/2004 Mozambique [a] w 1-0 - MOZ IND [Gyan 71]

19/11/2003 SOMALIA [H] W 2-0 20000 WCQ/ANCQ [Appiah 27>Adjei 89]

16/11/2003 SOMALIA [H] W 5-0 19947 WCQ/ANCQ [Duah 25,56>Boakye 69,89>Gyan 82]