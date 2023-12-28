ADVERTISEMENT
Tragic accident claims the lives of two football players

Emmanuel Tornyi

A tragic accident has taken the lives of two Division Two football players, Agblar Peter of Likpe Heroes FC and Alorwu Paul of Yadzo Oti Warriors, in a vehicular accident on Kadjebi road in the Oti Region.

Agblar Peter and Alorwu Paul
Agblar Peter and Alorwu Paul

Reportedly struck by a National Security pickup chasing a truck carrying smuggled cocoa beans on Christmas Day between Kotonkwanta and Yadzo Junction.

The deceased, Agblar Peter, plays with Likpe Heroes FC and Alorwu Paul of Yadzo Oti Warriors.

Agblar Peter and Alorwu Paul
Agblar Peter and Alorwu Paul

Both teams belong to the Volta Regional Football Association's Division Two clubs.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

