As part of the mid-season spot check inspection and review, the Club Licensing Department led by Manager Julius Ben Emunah continued its spot check inspection on match day 17 of the Ghana Premier League and presented an updated report on five match venues to the board.

Upon a review of the reports and recommendations, the board has taken the following decisions;

Revocation of match venue License:

Elmina Sharks - Nduom Sports Stadium

Berekum Chelsea & Berekum Arsenal – Golden City Park

Warning to continue improvement:

Dreams FC – Theatre of Dreams, Dawu

Eleven Wonders / King Faisal FC – Ohene Ameyaw park, Techiman

Bechem United – Bechem park

The various defects and recommendations have been identified and notified to the clubs individually.

This takes the number of revoked licenses to three after the earlier revocation of the Carl Reindorf Park (Dansoman) during the first phase of the spot check inspection.

Meanwhile the Club Licensing Department shall continue the spot check inspection from match day 18 of the Ghana Premier League at the following venues;

- Akoon Park, TARKWA

- CAM Park, Aiyinase

- Accra Sports Stadium, Accra

- Len Clay Stadium, Obuasi and

- Cape Coast Sports Stadium, Cape Coast.

Unannounced spot check inspection shall also commence for the Division One League from match day 12.

Clubs should kindly refer to their recommendations to ensure they are fixed and maintained to avoid revocation or further sanctions.