U23 AFCON: We know Ghana’s weaknesses – Morocco coach

Ghana will face Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, with both teams seeking early qualification to the semi-finals.

The Black Meteors defeated Congo Brazzaville 3-2 in their opening game, while the hosts also beat Guinea in the other Group A encounter in the ongoing U23 AFCON.

ADVERTISEMENT

This means Ghana and Morocco are both on three points and the winner of the upcoming game will seal qualification to the next round.

Addressing the media ahead of the game, Charai said: “We analyzed Ghana’s match against Congo. They possess a formidable offensive threat and display remarkable speed. However, we also identified areas of vulnerability within their team.

“We must remain focused, start the game strongly, and bear in mind that we are playing on home soil. Disappointing our nation is not an option.”

“All Moroccans have a significant part to play. The fans must rally behind the players from the outset. In our first match against Guinea, the fans’ unwavering support propelled us forward, making a notable impact.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko has urged his side to minimize errors ahead of the tough game against Morocco.

“We both won our first matches and so I expect a good match tomorrow. But we want to win. After a game like that [against Congo], it’s normal to voice out your feelings to the boys but it’s behind us now and we are ready for the game tomorrow,” Tanko said.

“The Moroccans have their strategy for the game and we equally have ours. We will train today and we know it will be a good game.”