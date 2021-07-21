RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

USA, Team GB take knee ahead of Olympic women's football openers

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Team GB players took the knee before their win over Chile

Team GB players took the knee before their win over Chile Creator: ASANO IKKO
Team GB players took the knee before their win over Chile Creator: ASANO IKKO

Players from the United States and Team GB were among those to take a knee ahead of Wednesday's opening matches in the women's Olympic football tournament to highlight racial injustice.

Recommended articles

All 22 players took part in the gesture prior to kick-off between four-time Olympic champions the US and Sweden in Tokyo, an hour after Team GB and Chile did likewise in Sapporo.

The International Olympic Committee has relaxed some of the rules for protests at the Games, softening a long-standing ban on political protests at the global sporting event.

Athletes will now be allowed to take a knee before play begins to highlight racial injustice, speak to the media and post online about their views, or wear clothing with a protest slogan at a press conference.

But political statements during events, victory ceremonies and at the Olympic Village are still off the cards, the IOC said.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee's chef de mission said the team would also take a knee before their game later Wednesday in Tokyo against Australia.

Britain won the Group E opener in Sapporo 2-0, with Manchester City striker Ellen White scoring twice and having a goal disallowed by VAR for offside.

Hege Riise's side are bidding to become the first British team to win an Olympic football medal.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Odartey Lamptey’s ex-wife loses second appeal to own his East Legon mansion

Odartey Lamptey’s ex-wife loses second appeal to own his East Legon mansion

‘I’ve been renting for 8 years; my ex-wife still living in East Legon mansion’ – Odartey Lamptey

‘I’ve been renting for 8 years; my ex-wife still living in East Legon mansion’ – Odartey Lamptey

‘I love my country’ – Hudson-Odoi tells Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel (Video)

‘I love my country’ – Hudson-Odoi tells Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel (Video)

I’ll do whatever to evict my ex-wife from East Legon mansion – Odartey Lamptey

I’ll do whatever to evict my ex-wife from East Legon mansion – Odartey Lamptey