Two sublime Victorien Adebayor goals helped fire Inter Allies to victory at the expense of a Berekum Chelsea side that were thoroughly outclassed.

However, it was a ruthless move from Adebayor on an opposition player that proved the highlight of the match for many viewers.

Adebayor, this season, is no stranger to making defenders look silly and Berekum Chelsea No.14, Ahmed Adams, became his latest victim in an eye-catching passage of second half play.

Inter Allies' intricate passing game was put to the test when Chelsea pressed, however, Adebayor had all the answers as the Nigerien cheekily nutmeg the incoming Adams.

Adebayor followed up his audacious 'nutmeg' with an exquisite finish that stunned the spectators at the Golden City Park.

Slow motion replays showed Adams’ utter frustration the moment he realised he’d been bamboozled by Adebayor.

The exquisite moment left viewers and commentators in a frenzy.