‘Come down and face me’ – Angry Egypt coach confronts fans after Nigeria loss (Video)

A first-half strike from Leicester City star Kelechi Iheanacho was enough to secure victory for the well-motivated Super Eagles.

In the aftermath of the game, an Egyptian fan in the stands confronted Queiroz after his post-match press conference.

It is unclear what the fan said to him but Pharaohs boss appeared very incensed and his reaction was telling.

The Portuguese coach was not in the mood to entertain any backlash and responded in kind to the fan.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Queiroz is seen yelling at the fan to “come down and face me” as he was being pulled away by other officials.

Egypt are currently bottom of Group D after their opening day defeat but can redeem themselves in their next two group games.