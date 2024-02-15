Video: GFA officials booed and sacked from #SaveGhanaFootball protest

However, the trio were quickly spotted by some of the protesters and hooted at as they were being escorted by the Police to their car.

In videos that have gone viral on social media, the protesters could be seen booing the officials while screaming words like “Thief!” and “Kurt must go!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The police at the venue, however, acted quickly to shield the under-fire officials, before whisking them away in one of their patrol cars.

Ghana football has been in a poor state in recent years, with both the Ghana Premier League and the Black Stars hitting new lows.

The Black Stars have now been eliminated at the group stage of each of their last three major tournaments – two AFCONs and a World Cup.

Meanwhile, the women’s national teams who have been a rare shining light have also not been paid their bonuses dating back to last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

These matters, among other things, are the basis for the demonstration, which seeks to compel the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Ministry of Youth and Sports and other football stakeholders to put in place reforms to change the fortunes of the sport.

A petition presented by the conveners to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, outlined some of the key reforms needed, including developing a national football policy and instituting a commission of inquiry to probe the underperformance of the various national teams.