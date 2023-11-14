Video: Nicholas Omane Acheampong performs at Sir Bobby Charlton's funeral in Accra

The Nationwide Supporters Union organised a funeral for the late football star at Tesano in Accra and mounted canopies to mourn him.

Charlton, who won the European Cup and World Cup, passed away at the age of 86 on October 21, 2023.

His funeral took place in Manchester on Monday, November 13, 2023, with many big personalities in the football fraternity attending.

In Ghana too, a funeral was held for him simultaneously, with mourners clad in red and black attires to mark the occasion, while others also shed tears.

Veteran musician Nicholas Omane Acheampong also graced the funeral in Accra and performed some of his songs to those present.

Meanwhile, thousands of people were at Manchester Cathedral on Monday while others gathered at Old Trafford to mourn Charlton.

Among those present to pay their respects to the deceased were ex-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Some of the Red Devils’ former players are also present, including Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Roy Keane, Steve Bruce, Paddy Crerand and Andy Cole.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s current England players Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were also in attendance at the funeral.

Former Reds manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is there too with England boss Gareth Southgate and the Prince of Wales, who is president of the Football Association.