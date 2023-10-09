‘Let Kudus start’ – Young West Ham fan appeals to David Moyes (Video)

The 23-year-old has already been involved in three goals for the Hammers this season and netted his debut Premier League goal on Sunday against Newcastle United.

The Ghanaian came on as a second-half substitute to score a late equaliser as West Ham drew 2-2 with Eddie Howe’s side.

Kudus’ performance earned him the man of the match award despite the midfielder spending just 14 minutes on the pitch.

Some West Ham fans have since called for the Ghana international to be handed a start, and a young supporter has urged manager David Moyes to make that happen.

“Moyes needs to pick him way earlier. He should be starting,” the young fan told West Ham Fan TV in the aftermath of the game.

“Moyes is not letting him show himself and what he can do. He did a great volley. He can’t be coming on in the 85th minute.”

Meanwhile, ex-Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan believes Kudus is on the path to becoming a world-class player.

Reacting to Kudus’ performance against Newcastle, Gyan said the playmaker’s understanding of the game has improved and he’ll become a world-class player if he continues on that trajectory.

“I have seen some big changes in Kudus play. He is beginning to understand how to move into spaces to receive the ball and releasing the ball at the right time. If he continues like this consistently, he will be a world-class player,” Gyan wrote on X (Twitter).

The former Sunderland striker also commented on David Moyes’ reluctance to start Kudus in Premier League games.