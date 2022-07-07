Day 5 Roundup: Togo surprise heavyweights Cameroon, Zambia start life with late goal

For Zambia's Copper Queens, life finally started like they wanted, while for Tunisia's Carthage Eagles, the opposite was the case. Togo and Cameroon, on their ends, had to settle for a point with both sides, yet to win a game.

Here's how day five went down.

Zambia 1-0 Tunisia

Zambia's second game against Tunisia at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca was an important one for the Copper Queens and they got precisely what they wanted at the sound of the final whistle - their first win of the tournament.

The slick, exciting contest saw Zambia apply lots of pressure to the Tunisians throughout the game, with the North Africans' defence proving to be quite strong.

However, Zambia finally broke the tie in stoppage time as Avell Chitundu finished past Tunisia's goalkeeper Soulaime Jaabrani following a superb assist from the tenacious Grace Chanda.

By breaking the hearts of the Tunisians, Zambia now boasts of four points, leading Group B ahead of their final group game with Togo on Saturday. Tunisia, sit in a close second with three points.

Togo 1-1 Cameroon

It was all a case of joy and delight for debutants Togo as they earned a hard-fought point following a 1-1 draw with Cameroon at Casablanca’s Mohamed V Stadium.

Mafille Woedikou opened the scoring in the 28th minute from the penalty spot before Cameroon's Gotham FC defender Estelle Johnson levelled the scores ten minutes later.

Cameroon made several attempts, but Togo proved to be tenacious, repelling all of the Indomitable Lionesses' attacking efforts. Despite their best efforts, Cameroon were unable to breach Togo, whose elation at the final whistle was quite evident.